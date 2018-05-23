Fant earns preseason honor
Iowa tight end Noah Fant was named Wednesday as a first-team preseason all-Big Ten selection by Athlon, one of six Hawkeyes named to preseason teams by the publication.
The junior from Omaha led all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 16.5 yards per catch last season and counted 11 touchdown catches among a collection of 30 receptions, which ranked second on the team.
Junior defensive end Anthony Nelson was named to the second team, while senior center Keegan Render and kicker Miguel Recinos were listed on the third team and two defensive linemen, senior Parker Hesse and sophomore A.J. Epenesa, received fourth-team recognition.
Vikings earn all-region honors
Four members of the Augustana baseball team were named Wednesday by the American Baseball Coaches Association to the NCAA Division III Central Region team.
Junior pitcher Mike Powers, who went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 12 starts for the Vikings, was named to the second team while senior pitcher Mitch Malone, junior outfielder Ryan Kairis and sophomore pitcher Chris Refka were awarded third-team honors.
Walcott hosts fastpitch event
Walcott's Westcott Park will hold a two-day Memorial Day weekend fastpitch softball tournament. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and concludes with a game at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Among the area teams are the Walcott Merchants and the LampLiter Inn of Walcott.
Daily admission is $3, while children 16 and younger are free. A variety of food and beverages are available. For more information, contact 563-210-0935.
