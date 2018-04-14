River Bandits, LumberKings rained out
Weather wreaked havoc on the Midwest League schedule Saturday.
The Quad Cities River Bandits' scheduled game against the Burlington Bees in Burlington was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 21, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
This is the second straight night the River Bandits have been affected by the weather. Friday night's 1-0 loss to the Bees included a nearly hour and a half rain delay during the bottom of the third inning.
Tyler Ivey (0-1) took the hard-luck loss for the Bandits, giving up the game's only run as part of a 4 1/3-inning outing in which he struck out seven while giving up three hits and walking none.
The Clinton LumberKings and Cedar Rapids Kernels game Saturday was also postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 27, when the LumberKings return to Cedar Rapids next.
Bandits make roster move
The River Bandits announced Saturday that left-handed pitcher Carlos Hiraldo has been promoted from extended spring training to join Quad-Cities.
To make room, fellow left-hander Adam Bleday has been placed on the temporary inactive list.
