Vikings' Timm honored
Annie Timm, an Augustana freshman from Crystal Lake, Illinois, was named Wednesday as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Timm improved to 20-4 on the season in singles play with a victory at No. 2 in the lineup during a dual win over Cornell after teaming up with Madeline Lombardi for a win at No. 2 doubles for the Vikings.
Iowa alters weekend series
The Iowa baseball and softball teams have altered their schedules for weekend Big Ten games set to be played in Iowa City.
A baseball series against Ohio State at Banks Field, originally scheduled to start Friday, will now include games at 2 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
The opening game of a softball series against Wisconsin has been shifted from Friday to Saturday. The Hawkeyes and Badgers will play a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. that day at Pearl Field, concluding the series with a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
