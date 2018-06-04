Carton doesn't make final USA cut
Bettendorf senior-to-be DJ Carton did not get one of the 12 roster spots on USA Basketball's Men's U18 National Team.
Carton was one of 33 athletes invited to compete for a roster spot at a training camp at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Carton, a first team all-state selection this past season, survived the first cut Sunday and was one of 18 players vying for a spot on the team coached by Kansas coach Bill Self.
Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu did make the team, which leaves Thursday for the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in St. Catharines, Canada.
“It was tough getting it to 12,” Self said. “It was tough getting it from 33 to 18, but even with the 18 we’ve had a couple of extra days with and knowing how committed they all are to trying to make the team, knowing that different guys look better on different days and in different situations, it was tough getting to 12 because there are a lot of interchangeable parts."
Carton has not decided where he'll play college basketball yet. He narrowed his choice to six schools last month -- Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State and Xavier. He plans to make a decision late this summer or early in the fall.
Hawkeyes offer mini-packs
Iowa will begin selling three-game ticket mini-packs for the 2018 football season at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The ticket packages are priced at $195 and include three of Iowa's seven home games.
Fans will choose their collection of games, first selecting between home games against Iowa State on Sept. 8 or Wisconsin on Sept. 22.
Fans will then choose one game between home games against Maryland on Oct. 20, Northwestern on Nov. 10 and Nebraska on Nov. 23 and finally, will pick one game between Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 and Northern Iowa on Sept. 15.
Tickets can be ordered at hawkeyesports.com, by calling (800) 424-2957 or in person at the Iowa athletic ticket office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on weekdays between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Iowa also announced that the 1,000 Fight for Iowa mobile tickets for the 2018 season have been sold.
Vikings earn academic honors
Augustana baseball players Carter Amundsen and Mike Powers were named Tuesday as academic all-Americans by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the 171st and 172nd athletes in school history to earn the honor.
Amundsen, a senior outfielder from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, earned first-team honors after graduating in May with a 3.94 grade-point average in accounting and business finance. He was a second-team all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin performer on the field, batting .304.
Powers earned second-team academic all-American honors. The junior pitcher from Westmont, Illinois, is a 3.94 student in accounting and business management. He was a first-team all-conference selection, going 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA.
Only six NCAA institutions at any level have had more academic all-Americans than Augustana.
Legion teams meet for Cup
American Legion Baseball teams from Rock Island Post 200 and Moline Post 246 will meet in the Veterans Cup Challenge on Wednesday, June 13 at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
The 5:30 p.m. game is being hosted as part of a membership drive for the Friends of Douglas Park organization, which is offering a $20 membership, $20 Historic Douglas Park t-shirts and a combination of both for $35 for fans in attendance.
