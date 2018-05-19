Black Hawk Region IV title bid ends
A 4-3 loss to Kankakee eliminated Black Hawk from the NJCAA Region IV Div. II regionals on Saturday.
The Braves had fallen 10-0 to top seed and regional host McHenry County College on Friday.
McHenry will play Madison College today for the Region IV Div. II title.
Black Hawk finishes the season at 35-17.
