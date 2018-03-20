Powers, Lueders step down at Clinton
The Clinton High School athletic department has two head coach openings following the resignation of boys basketball coach Chris Powers and wrestling coach Eric Lueders.
Powers spent the past five seasons in the program, the last three as varsity head coach. The River Kings were 3-20 this past season but upset Davenport West in the opening round of the substate. Clinton started two underclassmen in its substate semifinal loss to North Scott.
Lueders is stepping down after just one season as the varsity coach. In a tweet released Tuesday, Lueders said the decision was made to spend more time at home with a young family.
"My biggest priority is my family, and I can no longer overlook the growing amount of time away from my young family it takes to continue to pursue my passion at a high level," Lueders said.
Hall of fame wrestler passes away
Bill Smith, who was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a distinguished member in 1978, passed away Tuesday at the age of 89 in Humboldt, Iowa. Smith won consecutive NCAA Division I championships for Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa, at 165 pounds in 1949 and 1950, compiling a 52-0-1 career record. He helped lead the team to a title in 1950 after finishing second in 1949.
Smith also won the gold medal at 160.5 pounds at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. Smith coached four seasons at Rock Island, helping the Rocks win a state title in 1956 and finishing with a 57-5 record. He also coached at the University of Nebraska before moving to California to continue coaching.
Frick resigns at Central DeWitt
Central DeWitt activities director Kurt Kreiter said boys basketball coach Jeff Frick has stepped down from his position after 10 seasons.
Frick led the Sabers to a 23-win season and Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2014. Central DeWitt was 6-16 this past season, including a first-round tournament loss to Davenport Assumption.
"Mostly, I want to thank (Frick) for coaching the right way," Kreiter said. "I place a high value on our coaching profession and what we do with our program, how we teach our youth and relationships with colleagues. He has been a true professional."
Bees sweep CCAC softball awards
Helping their team build a 5-1 record during a spring break trip to Georgia, St. Ambrose softball players Ashley Yattoni and Christina Pembrook swept player of the week honors in the sport in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Yattoni, a senior from Pleasant Valley, was named the CCAC pitcher of the week after going 3-0, including five shutout innings of work in a 5-0 win over 13th-rated Brenau. Yattoni also hit .444 for the week, collecting four hits in nine at-bats.
Pembrook was named the CCAC player of the week. The junior outfielder from Naperville, Illinois, went 10-of-20 at the plate over six games with five doubles and six runs scored. She also drove four runs home and earned one win on the mound.
St. Ambrose setter honored
Jake Snyder, a setter on the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team, was named Tuesday as the setter of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The freshman from Mokena, Illinois, averaged 12.2 assists per set in losses to Hope International and California-Merced last week for the Fighting Bees, ranked fourth nationally with a 16-9 record.
Vikings' Wreen earns CCIW award
Augustana freshman Molly Wrenn was named Tuesday as the softball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Playing at third base and as a designated hitter for the Vikings, Wrenn hit .643 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI and three runs in four games last weekend. The Geneva, Illinois, native had a 1.071 slugging percentage as Augustana went three 3-1 in a series of games against Loras and Wisconsin-Platteville.
Augie's Schiferl wins MCVL honor
For the third time this season and the second straight week, Augustana's Matthew Schiferl has been named as the defensive player of the week in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The freshman libero from Arlington Heights, Illinois, totaled 35 digs and had four setting assists while playing nine sets in three matches last weekend. He recorded 15 digs against North Central and 12 in a win over Aurora in addition to collecting eight against Carthage.
