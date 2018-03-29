Mallards make roster moves
The Quad-City Mallards placed forward Gergo Nagy on team suspension and signed forward Stanislav Dzakhov to an amateur tryout agreement Thursday.
Nagy, 28, is leaving to join the Hungarian team in advance of next month's International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Budapest. Nagy scored 11 goals and added 13 assists for 24 points in 44 games after signing with the Mallards in December.
Dzahkov, 25, turns professional after completing his senior season at Niagara University earlier this month. The Moscow native scored five goals and added three assists in 28 games for the Purple Eagles this year. In four seasons, Dzakhov scored 22 goals and added 27 assists in 120 games.
WIU's Clemens earns Senior CLASS honor
Muscatine graduate and Western Illinois University star guard Emily Clemens has been named a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American.
The award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. It rewards notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
Clemens, a marketing and sport management major with a 3.67 GPA, also landed on the Academic All-League Team for the second consecutive year.
She is a two-time first team all-league selection and broke league records for career assists (687) and free throws made (558). She is Western Illinois' all-time leading scorer with 1,699 points.
