Iowa's Lee wins Hammer Award
Amateur Wrestling News has named Iowa freshman Spencer Lee as the recipient of its Hammer Award, presented to the wrestler who wins what it considers to be the deepest, most competitive weight class at the NCAA Championships.
Two previous NCAA champions and seven all-Americans were part of the 125-pound bracket, which was the only one in the tournament that included four previous NCAA finalists.
Lee dominated, recording two technical falls and two pins before winning by decision in the championship match.
He will receive his award in a ceremony at the UWW World Cup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 7-8.
Iowa 285-pounder Sam Stoll was honored following the weekend meet by the National Wrestling Coaches Association, winning the Manuel Gorriaran Award for having the most falls in the least amount of time at the national championships.
Stoll had three falls in a total time of 8 minutes, 50 seconds on his way to a fifth-place finish and all-American honors for the first time in his career.
Vikings' Moore, Aasen earn CCIW honors
Augustana lacrosse players Trever Moore and Bailey Aasen were named Monday as the offensive players of the week in men's and women's lacrosse, respectively, by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Moore, a freshman attacker from Naperville, Illinois, scored eight goals and had five assists to help the Vikings to a 3-0 record last week. His work included a four-goal game against Cornell and a three-goal performance against Northwestern (Minn.).
A junior attacker from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Aasen had 21 goals and collected seven assists to lead Augustana to a 3-1 record last week. She recorded eight goals in a win over Monmouth, seven in a win over St. Mary's (Kan.) and three goals apiece against Albion and Trine.
LumberKings tickets available
Single-game tickets for the Clinton LumberKings' 2018 Midwest League season are now available.
Tickets for the team's 70 home games can be ordered online at lumberkings.com, by calling 563-242-0727 or by visiting the club's business office at Ashford University Field.
