Iowa start time changed
Because of expected cold temperatures, the starting time for the Iowa baseball team's home game on Wednesday against Grand View has been changed.
The Hawkeyes and Vikings are now scheduled to have a 3 p.m. first pitch at Banks Field, three hours earlier than previously scheduled.
Illini first baseman honored
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane became the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference's player of the week in three consecutive weeks.
Spillane hit .727 last week for the Fighting Illini, going for 8-for-11 with five home runs, a double, seven RBI, six walks and two stolen bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.