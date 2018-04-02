Iowa start time changed

Because of expected cold temperatures, the starting time for the Iowa baseball team's home game on Wednesday against Grand View has been changed.

The Hawkeyes and Vikings are now scheduled to have a 3 p.m. first pitch at Banks Field, three hours earlier than previously scheduled.

Illini first baseman honored

Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane became the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference's player of the week in three consecutive weeks.

Spillane hit .727 last week for the Fighting Illini, going for 8-for-11 with five home runs, a double, seven RBI, six walks and two stolen bases.

