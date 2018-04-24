Vikings' Kairis earns CCIW honor
Augustana outfielder Ryan Kairis has been named the baseball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The junior from Chicago batted .458 with two runs, four doubles, four RBIs and a .625 slugging percentage last week while recording multiple hits in three of the Vikings' five games.
