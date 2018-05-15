Vikings land five on CCIW team

Juniors Gunnar Haskins and Mike Powers were first-team selections among five Augustana baseball players named as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin choices.

Haskins, a Rock Island Alleman graduate, was named as a utility player after batting .299 and leading the Vikings with four home runs and 43 RBI.

Power, a pitcher from Westmont, Illinois, finished with a 7-2 record in 12 starts, striking out 60 batters and walking eight in 81 innings of work.

Augustana outfielders Carter Amundsen, a senior from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Ryan Kairis, a junior from Chicago, joined pitcher Mitch Malone, a senior from Minooka, Illinois, in earning second-team recognition.

