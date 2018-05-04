Tanney leaves Western
Director of athletics Matt Tanney is leaving Western Illinois for the same job at NCAA Division III Wabash, his alma mater.
Tanney was a two-sport athlete at Wabash, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2005 with a degree in English. He went on two earn a law degree from Indiana, prior to working in compliance at Oklahoma, Dayton and Ohio State.
He joined the Western Illinois staff in 2012 as an associate director of athletics, was promoted to deputy director of athletics in 2014 and elevated to his current position in January 2016.
Beal earns USA invite
Rock Island junior Brea Beal is among 36 basketball players invited to participate in USA Basketball's Women's U18 National Team Trials later this month in Colorado Springs.
The two-time Illinois Miss Basketball will be part of a 36-player group competing May 26-28 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center for spots on the 12-player roster of the USA Women's U18 National Team. Jeff Walz of Louisville will coach the team.
Rocktown Showdown reset
The Rocktown Showdown, a high school baseball game between Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman played at the city's historic Douglas Park, has been rescheduled.
Postponed more than a month ago because of the inclement weather, the second-annual event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Douglas Park where the teams will play for a traveling trophy.
ISU Tailgate Tour to make Q-C stop
A quartet of Cyclones coaches will join athletic director Jamie Pollard in the Quad-Cities on May 14 as part of Iowa State's annual Tailgate Tour.
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell, men's basketball coach Steve Prohm, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser will all be in attendance.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Isle Center Ballroom in Bettendorf. No admission is charged and it is open to the public.
