Mallards discount tickets
The Quad-City Mallards announced that all seats for their April 4 game against the Rapid City Rush will be available for $5 starting starting today.
The $5 ticket offer takes the place of the $1 10-ounce beer offer previously announced for that date. The beer discount is no longer in effect for that game.
Moline United joins Rush Soccer
The Moline Soccer Club and Moline United have partnered with Rush Soccer, one of the largest youth clubs in the country, to form the Quad-Cities Rush.
Rush Soccer, which was formed in 2002, is focused on player and coach development, with an eye on professional opportunities. Among Rush's offerings are a college advisory program, player loan program and more.
The Quad-Cities Rush will hold tryouts on June 5-6. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/quadcitiesrush.
St. Ambrose setter honored
Jake Snyder, a setter on the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team, was named Tuesday as the setter of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The freshman from Mokena, Illinois, averaged 12.2 assists per set in losses to Hope International and California-Merced last week for the Fighting Bees, ranked fourth nationally with a 16-9 record.
Vikings' Wrenn earns CCIW award
Augustana freshman Molly Wrenn was named Tuesday as the softball player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Playing at third base and as a designated hitter for the Vikings, Wrenn hit .643 with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs and three runs in four games last weekend. The Geneva, Illinois, native had a 1.071 slugging percentage as Augustana went three 3-1 in a series of games against Loras and Wisconsin-Platteville.
Augie's Schiferl wins MCVL honor
For the third time this season and the second straight week, Augustana's Matthew Schiferl has been named the defensive player of the week in the Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League.
The freshman libero from Arlington Heights, Illinois, totaled 35 digs and had four setting assists while playing nine sets in three matches last weekend. He recorded 15 digs against North Central and 12 in a win over Aurora in addition to collecting eight against Carthage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.