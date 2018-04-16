Hawkeye pitcher honored

Iowa junior Nick Allgeyer was named Monday as the Big Ten baseball pitcher of the week.

The St. Louis native scattered five hits and didn't allow an earned run over seven innings while striking out four batters for the Hawkeyes in a 7-1 win at Nebraska on Friday.

Vikings' Schiferl named all-league

Matthew Schiferl, a freshman on the Augustana men's volleyball team, has been named as a second-team all-Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League selection.

The libero from Arrlington Heights, Illinois, led the Vikings' first-year program with 304 digs in 98 games. He also recorded 68 assists and one ace.

