Hawkeye pitcher honored
Iowa junior Nick Allgeyer was named Monday as the Big Ten baseball pitcher of the week.
The St. Louis native scattered five hits and didn't allow an earned run over seven innings while striking out four batters for the Hawkeyes in a 7-1 win at Nebraska on Friday.
Vikings' Schiferl named all-league
Matthew Schiferl, a freshman on the Augustana men's volleyball team, has been named as a second-team all-Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League selection.
The libero from Arrlington Heights, Illinois, led the Vikings' first-year program with 304 digs in 98 games. He also recorded 68 assists and one ace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.