Panthers finalize non-league foes
Northern Iowa has finalized its nonconference football schedules for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, adding a home-and-home series with both Idaho State and Weber State.
After opening the 2019 season at Iowa State on Aug. 31, the Panthers will host Southern Utah on Sept. 7 and Idaho State on Sept. 21 before traveling to Weber State on Sept. 28.
The following season, UNI opens with a Sept. 5 date at Iowa, visits Idaho State on Sept. 12 and hosts Weber State on Sept. 19.
Bees defenders sweep honors
St. Ambrose lacrosse players Louis Mallillin and Elizabeth Zia swept defensive player of the week recognition in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference with performances last week.
Mallillin, a junior from Bolingbrook, Illinois, recorded 31 saves over two games last week for the St. Ambrose men's team. He finished with 12 in a loss to Missouri Valley and recorded 19 in an overtime victory over Benedictine (Kan.).
Zia, a freshman goalie from Chicago, had 10 saves and allowed just three goals in a win over Bethel (Ind.) and stopped 13 shots in a loss to Missouri Valley to help the Bees move to 9-4 in their inaugural season of women's lacrosse.
