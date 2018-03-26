Orange named Augustana MVP
For the second straight season, guard Chrishawn Orange has been named the most valuable player on the Augustana men's basketball team.
The junior from Algoinquin, Illinois, averaged 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, finishing second on the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and three-point shooting percentage and third in field goal shooting percentage and assists.
Junior Joe Kellen was named the Vikings' defensive player of the year, junior Brett Benning was honored as the team's top rebounder and Jarrett Tribble, a freshman from Homewood, Illinois, was named as the JV MVP.
Lazard, Lanning are Cyclone MVPs
Seniors Allen Lazard and Joel Lanning were named co-winners of the Pete Taylor Most Valuable Award at the Iowa State football team’s postseason awards banquet Sunday.
Lazard, who also won the award last year, earned first-team All-Big 12 honors at wide receiver for the second season in a row and led the team in receptions (71), receiving yards (941) and touchdown catches (10). Lanning played more than 1,000 snaps on offense, defense and special teams, earning All-America honors by the FWAA and Sports Illustrated.
Lazard and Lanning also were named team captains, along with Brian Peavy, Jake Campos and Kamari Cotton-Moya for the Cyclones, who went 8-5 and played in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Mallards release Casey Shea
The Quad-City Mallards released forward Casey Shea from his amateur tryout agreement Monday. Shea, a product of UMass-Dartmouth, played in three games with the Mallards, notching his first career assist in Sunday's loss to the Tulsa Oilers.
Big Ten honors Iowa pitcher
Brady Schanuel, a junior on the Iowa baseball team, was named Monday as the Big Ten pitcher of the week.
The right-handed Swansea, Illinois, native allowed one hit over seven shutout innings of work in a 5-1 win over Indiana on Friday. His 11 strikeouts in the game were a career high for the Parkland College transfer and the most by a Hawkeye since 2004.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane was named the Big Ten player of the week for the second straight week after hitting .643 with three homers in four games.
