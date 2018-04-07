Three Bees take top CCAC honors
Three men's volleyball players from St. Ambrose were named Friday night as the best in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Austin Royer was named as the league's setter of the year for the third straight season, Riley Anderson was selected as the CCAC libero of the year and Jaylen Clark was named as the freshman of the year in the conference.
The trio were also awarded first team all-conference recognition, joined by sophomore Scott MacGillis.
Royer, a senior from Mokena, Illinois, entered postseason play ranked third nationally with 913 assists, and his 9.71 assists per set ranks eighth in the NAIA.
Anderson, a senior from Madison, Wisconsin, ranks fifth in the country with 289 digs and compiled 108 kills, 17 aces and 15 blocks.
Clark, an opposite hitter from Las Vegas, is second on the team with 317 kills, which rates 13th nationally, and is also second on the team with 64 blocks. He has recorded 30 aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.