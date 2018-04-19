SAU's Royer earns All-America honor
After winning conference setter of the year honors for the third straight year, Austin Royer capped his SAU career by earning an NAIA All-America honorable mention spot from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
He is the sixth Bee to be named to an All-America team.
Royer ranks second in the conference and sixth nationally with 954 assists this season. His average of 9.64 assists per set is eighth-best in the NAIA. The senior from Mokena, Ill., is also fourth in the country with 42 aces.
Royer graduates with 3,237 career assists, the fourth-highest total in Bee history.
Geneseo grad 2nd at Kansas Relays
Geneseo graduate and Central College athlete Will Daniels used personal-best efforts in four of the five second-day events to propel himself to a second-place finish in the decathlon at the Kansas Relays on Thursday.
Zach Podraza of the University of Nebraska won the event.
Daniels had led after the first day, thanks in part to beating the field by eight inches in the high jump.
