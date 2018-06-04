Hall ballot includes Clark, Gallery
Former Iowa football players Dallas Clark and Robert Gallery are among 76 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision who are among candidates for selection into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.
The 2019 ballot was announced Monday and Clark, an all-American and Mackey Award winner in 2002 as the nation's best tight end, and Gallery, the 2003 Outland Trophy winner during all-American season at offensive tackle, join former Illinois players Moe Gardner, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice among FBS candidates on the ballot.
Northern Iowa's Carl Boyd, Western Illinois' Don Greco and Augustana's John Bothe are among 100 players from divisional ranks listed on this year's ballot.
Players selected as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame class will announced on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California, prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Hornaday to receive award
Bettendorf girls soccer coach Todd Hornaday was named the 2018 recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Golden Plaque of Distinction. Hornaday will be honored prior to the start of the Class 3A state championship game Saturday.
The award is presented to the coach in each sport who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and coaching.
Hornaday has been the head coach of Bettendorf since 1998 and has compiled a 325-86 record. He guided the Bulldogs to the first girls soccer title in Iowa in 1998 and has reached the state tournament 13 times, finishing second in 2010.
Hornaday is the current soccer chair with the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and was inducted into the Iowa High School Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2015.
