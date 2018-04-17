Illinois, Iowa State volleyball to play at Bettendorf
The Illinois and Iowa State women's volleyball teams will wrap up their abbreviated spring schedule Friday night at Bettendorf High School.
Former Bettendorf all-stater Josie Herbst is a member of the Cyclones. She had a dozen kills in last week's victory over Iowa State.
First serve is slated for 7:30 p.m. There is no admission to the event.
Ex-Knight Robbins joins Drake basketball program
Davenport Assumption graduate Liam Robbins has joined the Drake men's basketball program.
Robbins, a 2017 graduate of Assumption, averaged 9.7 points and more than 7 rebounds per game his senior season. He spent this past year at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
“Liam is going to be a great addition to our basketball program,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He is 7-feet tall and has an incredible skill set for someone his size to go along with his big frame. Liam has a very bright future in our program and we can’t wait to start working with him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.