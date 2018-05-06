Augie celebrates Olsen
Augustana College is hosting a retirement celebration for the school's long-time track and cross country coach Paul Olsen on Saturday.
Olsen, who has been a professor of English and coached the Vikings' track and cross country programs for 52 years, will be honored during an event at the Carver PE Center which is scheduled to run from 3-6 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
Bees' Pembrook honored
St. Ambrose softball player Christina Pembrook has been named by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference to its all-tournament team following the league's weekend championship tourney.
The junior allowed one earned run in the 12 innings she pitched in the Bees' two tournament games. She also went 2-for-5 at the plate with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored as St. Ambrose finished its season at 27-20.
