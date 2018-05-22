Four Hawkeyes earn league honors
Four Iowa baseball players were named to the all-Big Ten team announced Tuesday, a group that includes three first-team selections.
Pitcher Nick Allgeyer, catcher Tyler Cropley and outfielder Robert Neustrom were awarded first-team honors, the first time since 1990 that the Hawkeyes have had at least three first-team all-Big Ten selections.
Allgeyer returned from Tommy John surgery to build a 5-4 record with a 2.50 ERA in 14 starts, ranking in the top four in the conference with 86 strikeouts and 90 innings.
Cropley is the first Hawkeye catcher since Jim Freese in 1963 to earn first-team all-Big Ten honors after hitting a team-leading .351 and ranking in the top 11 in the Big Ten in 10 offensive categories.
Neustrom finished the regular season with a .322 batting average, 15 doubles and 11 home runs.
Iowa designated hitter Chris Whelan earned third-team honors.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane was named the Big Ten player of the year after leading the conference with a .407 batting average, 22 home runs and 57 RBI.
The unanimous all-conference pick was joined from the Fighting Illini on the all-Big Ten teams by second-team choices Michael Massey and Ben Troike and third-team selections Doran Turchin and Joey Gerber.
Black Hawk 15th after Day 2
Black Hawk improved by 11 strokes Tuesday to move into 15th after two rounds of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II men's golf championships in Foley, Alabama.
Austin Jump fired a 1-over 73 to lead the Braves, who are 46 strokes off the pace set by first-place Meridian Community College (579). Jump is tied for 52nd in the individual race.
Lake Koenig and Jacob Black fired dual 77s for Black Hawk.
Nelson named to watch list
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named as one of 42 candidates for the 2018 Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation to a defensive player in college football who best represents the traits of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Nelson was a third-team all-Big Ten selection last season after leading Iowa with 7.5 sacks and recording 41 tackles, including 95 for a loss.
Iowa women head to Bahamas
The Iowa women's basketball team will be part of the 2018 Junkanoo Jam, competing on Nov. 23-24 in the tournament played in Bimini, Bahamas.
The Hawkeyes will face West Virginia in the opening round on Nov. 23, and then play either Eastern Kentucky or Florida State the following day.
