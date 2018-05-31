Render named to Rimington list
Iowa senior Keegan Render has been named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.
The award is presented to the top center in college football by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.
Render is preparing for his first full season as Iowa's starting center, a position he started at once last year in addition to starting at both right guard and left guard on the Iowa offensive line.
Kanellis joins Hawkeye staff
Former Iowa football player Alex Kanellis has been named as the strength and conditioning coach for the Hawkeye wrestling program.
"We identified an individual that understands and appreciates the value this position adds to our program," Iowa coach Tom Brands said. "... He knows what we need in our room, and we're glad he's on our team."
An Iowa City native, Kanellis wrestled at Iowa City West High School and was a defensive lineman at Iowa before concussions ended his football career.
He earned an undergraduate degree from Iowa in 2009 and a master of arts degree in exercise science and health promotion from California (Pa.) in 2015. He has worked as the strength coach at Iowa City Regina High School since 2010.
Hawkeyes at World Trials
A group of 13 Iowa wrestlers, including North Scott alum Mitch Bowman, will compete Saturday and Sunday at the U23 World Team Trials in Akron, Ohio.
The Hawkeyes' Perez Perez at 61 kilograms, Justin Stickley at 65, Jeren Glosser, Pat Lugo and Keegan Shaw 70, Tristan McDonald and Kaleb Young at 74, Bowman and Cash Wilcke at 86, Cade Brownlee, Sam Cook and Steven Holloway at 92 and Aaron Costello at 125 will be competing for spots on the United States U23 team that will compete in the U23 World Championships in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 12-18.
Cropley named all-American
Iowa catcher Tyler Cropley was named Thursday as a second-team all-American by Collegiate Baseball.
A senior from McCook Lake, South Dakota, Cropley is a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award and is the first Hawkeye catcher to earn first- or second-team all-American honors since Alex Dvorsky in 1999.
Cropley hit a team-leading .342 and led Iowa in hits, doubles, RBIs and on-base percentage.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane was named by the publication as its national player of the year and was awarded first-team all-American honors, a first for a Fighting Illini player since Rock Island Alleman alum Cody Sedlock was recognized in 2016.
Duwa named Summit League All-Academic
Pleasant Valley graduate and Western Illinois softball player Hailey Duwa was one of nine players selected to the Summit League's All-Academic team.
Duwa led Western Illinois in batting average (.359), hits (47), doubles (9), home runs (6) and RBIs (32) this past spring. The junior first baseman committed just one error.
Majoring in physical education, Duwa has a 3.97 grade-point average. It is her second academic award this season as she was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District list earlier this month.
