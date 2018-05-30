TPC Deere Run to hold Women's Golf Day
TPC Deere Run, the home of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, will hold an event to celebrate Women's Golf Day on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
Ladies interested in golf are invited to join for an evening of fun. There will be a nine-hold scramble for intermediate and advanced players, a clinic on the practice facility for beginners followed by a scramble on the course.
Afterward, refreshments will be served with the staff.
For more information, visit womensgolfday.com.
Assumption baseball camp set for June 13-15
Davenport Assumption baseball coach Billy Argo and his program will host a camp June 13-15 for baseball players entering grades one through eight this fall.
The camp will be held at the Assumption High School baseball field. Session I, from grades four through eight, will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Session II, for grades one through three, is 10 a.m. to noon. Instruction will be done by current and former Assumption players and coaches.
The cost is $65 for Session I and $75 for Session II. The first child in a family is full price while all other siblings are $20. Checks can be made payable to Billy Argo.
The registration deadline is June 6.
For more information, contact the Assumption athletic department at 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA.
Duwa named Summit League All-Academic
Pleasant Valley graduate and Western Illinois softball player Hailey Duwa was one of nine players selected to the Summit League's All-Academic team.
Duwa led Western Illinois in batting average (.359), hits (47), doubles (9), home runs (6) and RBIs (32) this past spring. The junior first baseman committed just one error.
Majoring in physical education, Duwa has a 3.97 grade-point average. It is her second academic award this season as she was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-District list earlier this month.
