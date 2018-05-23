Walcott hosts fastpitch event
Walcott's Westcott Park will hold a two-day Memorial Day weekend fastpitch softball tournament. The tournament begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and concludes with a game at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Among the area teams are the Walcott Merchants and the LampLiter Inn of Walcott.
Daily admission is $3, while children 16 and younger are free. A variety of food and beverages are available. For more information, contact 563-210-0935.
ISU to play Ole Miss next season
The Iowa State men's basketball team will play at Mississippi in the sixth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.
The game will be played Jan. 26 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Time and television information will be released at a later date.
All 10 games were announced Thursday. In addition to the Cyclones-Rebels game, other matchups are Alabama at Baylor, Kansas at Kentucky, Kansas State at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, South Carolina at Oklahoma State, Florida at TCU, Texas at Georgia, Arkansas at Texas Tech and West Virginia at Tennessee.
Vikings earn track, field honors
A total of 13 members of the Augustana men's and women's track and field programs have been honored in 18 events as all-Central Region performers by the United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
The athletes are recognized for having top-five performances at the NCAA Division III level in a three-state region which includes Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.
From the men's team, senior Josh Yamamoto in the 400-meter hurdles and junior Cody Wheeler in the hammer throw were honored for having the best performances in the region and Yamamoto joined Alex LaMendola, Clayton Sommers and Kyle Hucker on a 1,600 relay which had the second-best time in the region.
Other Augustana men named to the all-region team included Travon Aldridge in the long jump and triple jump, Kevin Barbian in the shot put and discus, Ethan Ehlers in the shot put, Evan Murphy in the triple jump and Brandon Wilkerson in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Sophomore Katie Eastburn claimed top honors for the Augustana women with the best time in the region in the 400 and the third-fastest time in the 200.
The Vikings' Hannah Willhite was honored for having the second-best time in the 100 and 200 and Mackenzie Butcher was recognized for the fourth-best effort in the pole vault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.