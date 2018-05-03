Vikings' Totten honored by CCIW

Sam Totten, an Augustana senior from Normal, Illinois, was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Totten went a combined 4-0 at No. 1 singles and doubles last week in duals against Millikin and Elmhurst, teaming with Eric Pohl for the wins in doubles play. Totten is 17-9 in singles play, including 8-4 in the No. 1 position in the lineup.

Iowa State Tailgate Tour coming to Bettendorf

A quartet of Cyclones coaches will join athletic director Jamie Pollard in the Quad-Cities on May 14 as part of Iowa State's annual Tailgate Tour.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell, men's basketball coach Steve Prohm, women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser will all be in attendance.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Isle Center Ballroom in Bettendorf.

