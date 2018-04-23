Cardinal Stritch leads CCAC finals
Cardinal Stritch holds a 27-stroke lead over second-place Holy Cross through the first two rounds of the three-round Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships in men's golf at TPC Deere Run.
Host St. Ambrose, led by a 3-under 139 from Dylan Daxon, is tied with Roosevelt for third place in the team race with a 604, eight strokes behind Holy Cross and 35 off of the 1-over team pace being set by Cardinal Stritch.
Brian Murtagh of Cardinal Stritch leads medalist play, following an opening-round 66 with an even-par 71 to lead Daxon by two strokes.
Hawkeyes to open championships
Seven Iowa wrestlers will compete beginning Friday at the UWW Junior National Championships in Las Vegas.
Hawkeyes participating include Jeremiah Moody, Zach Axmear, Connor Corbin, Aaron Costello, Max Murin, Jacob Warner and Myles Wilson. Moody is a sophomore and Iowa's other six entries are true freshmen.
The top eight finishers in each weight class earn a berth in the UWW Junior Freestyle World Team Trials in Rochester, Minnesota on May 18-19, a qualifier for the world finals in Slovakia in August.
Iowa adjusts weekend series
The Iowa baseball team has adjusted the starting time for the final game of its upcoming weekend series against Big Ten leader Michigan at Banks Field.
The Hawkeyes will now conclude the weekend series against the Wolverines with an 11 a.m. game on Sunday, following home games at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
