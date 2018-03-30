Russia out of World Cup
Russian wrestlers will not compete in next weekend's United World Wrestling World Cup in Iowa City, having been denied late visa requests.
At the request of USA Wrestling, an inquiry by Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley answered by the Consular Section of the Embassy of the United States in Moscow indicated that staffing reductions forced by the Russian Federation have limited appointment availability for visa interviews. The lateness of the visa request by the Russian Wrestling Federation was a factor in the decision.
A team representing India is in the process of securing visa approval for the international dual championships scheduled to begin one week from today at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Broderson finishes third at USAW Junior Nationals
Davenport Assumption two-time state champion Julien Broderson placed third at 182 pounds Friday in the USAW Junior Folkstyle Nationals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
After losing in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Broderson rebounded with four wins in the consolation bracket to earn all-American honors. In fact, Broderson avenged his loss to Utah state champion Brandyn Van Tassell with a pin in the third-place match.
Broderson finished the tournament with a 6-1 record.
Assumption falls to Iowa City West
Micah Frisbie netted a hat trick as Class 3A top-ranked Iowa City West rolled to a 7-0 win over Class 1A No. 2 Assumption in Iowa City.
The Trojans (1-0) led 3-0 at halftime over the Knights (0-1), who play Class 3A No. 6 Iowa City High today.
