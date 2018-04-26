KCAC honors for Bees, coach
Two of his players received all-conference recognition and second-year St. Ambrose men's lacrosse coach Garrett Wimberly was named Thursday as the coach of the year in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Wimberly led the Bees to an 8-6 record, a five-victory improvement over the 2017 season.
League coaches named Josh Bales, a sophomore faceoff specialist from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, as a first-team all-conference selection and named midfielder Jared Morgan, a junior from Imperial, Missouri, as a second-team pick.
Four Bees named all-league
Four members of the first-year women's lacrosse program at St. Ambrose were named Thursday as all-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference performers.
Defender Dallas Baker, a sophomore from Park Ridge, Illinois, who leads the 9-4 Bees with 18 caused turnovers, was awarded first team honors.
Three Bees freshmen — attacker Allie Ruggiero from Chicago, midfielder Jamie Reiger from Park Ridge, Illinois, and goalkeeper Elizabeth Zia from Chicago — received second-team recognition.
Lofgren steps down at Riverdale
The Riverdale School Board accepted the resignation of head boys basketball coach Mark Lofgren on Monday night.
Lofgren took over the Rams program four years ago and went 21-9 last season while winning the Three Rivers Conference title.
In a statement from the Riverdale athletic department, Lofgren cited the desire to spend more time with his family.
"As a leader of young men, I have tried to consistently be a role model and a positive influence in our athletes’ lives beyond basketball," he said. "I have always felt my greatest message has been to share the importance of being a good husband and father. So, I have determined to step down is in order to meet my own expectations as a husband and father. I look forward to spending more time with Alina, Blaine and Benjamin."
Margaret McCaffery elected to board
Margaret McCaffery, the wife of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, has been elected as the newest member of the American Cancer Society Board of Directors. Her term began on April 18.
The McCafferys first became involved with the American Cancer Society in 2014 when their 13-year old son, Patrick, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor. They have been actively involved with Coaches vs. Cancer, raising more than $1.3 million since 2010 to support the American Cancer Society.
Margaret continues to serve as a member of the cancer society’s National Survivorship Roundtable.
