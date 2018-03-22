WBCA honors Bluder, Gustafson
Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeye junior Megan Gustafson were awarded regional awards from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
For the third time in her 18 seasons at Iowa, Bluder was named by the WBCA as a regional coach of the year. Previously honored in 2001 and 2008, she led Iowa to a 24-8 record and a share of third place in the Big Ten while working with a team that had three starters miss multiple games.
Gustafson was named a WBCA all-region selection, one of 52 players now eligible for all-American honors from the organization. The junior post player averaged 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 67.1 percent from the field.
Savage joins UNI staff
Aairon Savage, a defensive quality control coach at Army last season, has joined the football staff at Northern Iowa as a defensive backs coach.
Savage, who played at Auburn, previously worked as the secondary coach at Arkansas Tech during the 2015-16 seasons. He also worked as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech in 2014 and spent two seasons as a quality control coach at Auburn in 2011 and 2012. He also taught and coached at the high school level in Georgia in 2013.
St. Ambrose setter honored
Jake Snyder, a setter on the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team, was named Tuesday as the setter of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The freshman from Mokena, Illinois, averaged 12.2 assists per set in losses to Hope International and California-Merced last week for the Fighting Bees, ranked fourth nationally with a 16-9 record.
Augie alters weekend schedules
The threat of a late winter storm has prompted Augustana to cancel its scheduled season-opening outdoor men's and women's track meet and alter the schedule for its softball invitational.
The Augustana Early Opener in men's and women's track, initially scheduled for Saturday, will not be re-scheduled. Both programs are now scheduled to open the season next Thursday when Augustana hosts its annual Viking Olympics.
The Augustana Invitational softball tournament will now be played today and Sunday, with Saturday games rescheduled. The Vikings will host Dubuque in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. today and will host Dubuque and Wisconsin-LaCrosse in a round-robin event beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Bees change weekend schedule
Because of expected inclement weekend weather, the St. Ambrose baseball team has changed the schedule for a weekend series with Olivet Nazarene.
The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams will now play a doubleheader at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport beginning at 1 p.m. today. A single game is now scheduled to be played in Bourbonnais, Illinois, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Iowa shifts home series
The Iowa baseball and softball teams have altered the schedule its Big Ten-opening weekend series in Iowa City, shifting games initially scheduled for Saturday to today.
The Hawkeye baseball team will now play a doubleheader against Big Ten preseason favorite Indiana beginning at noon today and will conclude the three-game series at Banks Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Iowa opens Big Ten softball play against Michigan and is scheduled to play games today at 2 and 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at Pearl Field.
