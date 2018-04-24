Hawkeyes named all-rookie
Iowa freshman Spencer Lee and redshirt freshman Alex Miranelli have been named by Amateur Wrestling News to its all-rookie team.
Lee was a first-team honoree at 125 pounds after winning the NCAA title during a 22-2 season and Marinelli earned second-team honors at 165 after finishing 19-6 and earning all-American honors.
Three Vikings earn CCIW honors
Augustana's Clayton Sommers, Cody Wheeler and Katie Eastburn were named Tuesday among the men's and women's track and field athletes of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Sommers, a junior from Des Moines, was named the men's track athlete of the week after placing second in the 400-meter hurdles and running the second leg of a runner-up 1,600-meter relay for the Vikings at the Meet of Champions last weekend.
Wheeler, a junior from United Township, was named the men's field athlete of the week after winning the hammer throw at the same meet with a throw of 199 feet, 1 inch, the second-best effort in NCAA Division III this season.
Eastburn, a sophomore from Glendive, Montana, was named the women's track athlete of the week after breaking a 26-year old school record in winning the 400 at the Augustana Invitational in a time of :55.98, three-hundreds of a second better than the former record set by Maribeth Schwartz in 1992 and the fourth-fastest time in NCAA Division III this season.
Ambrose sophomore honored
Josh Bales, a sophomore on the St. Ambrose men's lacrosse team from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, has been named as the defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Bales was dominant in face offs in two victories last week, winning 49 of 54 including 28 of 29 in a win over Central Christian.
Bees duo recognized by NAIA
Two members of the St. Ambrose men's volleyball team were named Tuesday to NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete Team.
Seniors Riley Anderson and Eric Zacher were among 33 athletes from across the country recognized for maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale having completed at least two years of academic work.
Ex-Illini transfers to UW-Milwaukee
Te’Jon Lucas, who started 19 games for the Illinois men's basketball team this past season, said Tuesday he will transfer to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Lucas, who will be a junior next year, is a native of Milwaukee.
Lucas made his announcement on his Twitter account. “After sitting down with my support staff and going over all options, I have decided to return home and commit to UW-Milwaukee. I would like to thank all schools who have shown interest!!”
Lucas also considered Bradley.
Lucas averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 assists last season for the Illini. He announced in March he planned to transfer. He must sit out the 2018-19 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
