McKnight leaves Iowa program
Romeo McKnight, a sophomore defensive end on the Iowa football team who has dealt with two surgeries and lengthy rehabs since committing to the Hawkeyes, plans to transfer.
Once a top-20 recruit in the state of Illinois, the Crystal Lake native announced on Twitter that he has left the program.
"I'm beyond thankful to the football program and coaching staff for the role they played in my development and maturity as a person and player,'' McKnight wrote. "After a long journey of injuries and recovery, I've made the tough decision to leave the university and continue my football career elsewhere.''
Competing at one of the deepest positions on the Iowa roster, McKnight redshirted as a freshman in 2016 and struggled to find a niche in 2017 before an injury kept him out of action for the second half of the season.
Legends of Iowa camp returns
Following a two-year absence, the Legends of Iowa Football Camp is returning to the Quad-Cities on June 29 with two sessions scheduled to be held that day at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
The camps include instruction from former Hawkeye football players. A Kids Camp for players entering grades 1-4 next fall runs from 1-4 p.m. and is priced at $50. A Legends Camp for players entering grades 5-10 next fall is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and the $80 price includes lunch. Participants in both camps receive a t-shirt.
Registration is open online at iowafootballclub.com.
Rock Island's Myers honored
Former Rock Island High School baseball player Grant Myers was named the Midwest Conference South Division player of the year following a record-breaking senior season at Monmouth College.
Myers, an outfielder, broke single-season records for runs batted in and total bases in helping the Fighting Scots to a 28-12-1 record, the South Division title and the league championship. He batted .448 with nine home runs and 50 RBI.
Monmouth’s Alan Betourne was named the South Division Coach of the Year. His team will face UW-Whitewater on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Division III regional in Sauget, Illinois.
Paul Sanders, another outfielder from Rock Island who plays for Knox College, also was named first-team all-conference.
