Y Quad-Cities rowers capture gold in New York
Several of the top junior rowers in the Y Quad-Cities came home from the Saratoga Invitational, the nation's largest high school regatta, in New York last week with gold medals.
Pleasant Valley sophomore Delaney Evans won her girls singles race, beating 2017 US Junior National team member Anna Matthes by four seconds. In the U17 singles heats, PV sophomore and 2017 US Junior National team member Taylor English won her heat, while PV sophomore Brenna Morley won the second heat. In the boys singles heat, North Scott junior Zach Ramsey placed third.
PV senior and two-time US Junior National member Caroline Sharis, PV sophomore Emma Mask, English and Evans won their quadruple sculls race by more than 16 seconds. In the lightweight quad event, Morley and Bettendorf juniors Morgan Beghtol, Kyra Vanderweele and Ellie Muckenfuss won their race in a time that would have placed them second in the open event. In the boys double sculls heat, PV senior Justin English and Ramsey placed second.
On the final day, in the lightweight doubles sculls, Morley and Beghtol won their race by 3.8 seconds. In the quadruple sculls championship final, Sharis, English, Morley and Evans prevailed by 19-plus seconds. In the girls championship doubles, Sharis and Evans won by a wide margin.
In the second flight of the doubles, Morley won her fifth race of the regatta, as she teamed with Mask to win in a time that would have placed them second in the first flight.
The Y team is now preparing for the Midwest Regional Championships on May 19-20.
Hawkeyes add weekend seating
After turning fans away from last Saturday's home game against seventh-rated Michigan, Iowa announced Thursday it will add bleacher seating for the Hawkeyes' final two home weekends of the baseball season.
Iowa hosts 17th-rated Oklahoma State for a three-game series beginning Friday and will host Penn State from May 17-19 at Banks Field.
The Hawkeyes host the Cowboys at 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday, and before Friday's game the university plans to install additional bleachers along the third-base line, bring in additional portable restrooms, add an additional concessions stand and open an additional ticket booth on the first-base side of the main entrance to the stadium.
Iowa's scheduled home game Wednesday against Western Illinois was cancelled because of the likelihood of inclement weather.
Vikings' Totten honored by CCIW
Sam Totten, an Augustana senior from Normal, Illinois, was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Totten went a combined 4-0 at No. 1 singles and doubles last week in duals against Millikin and Elmhurst, teaming with Eric Pohl for the wins in doubles play. Totten is 17-9 in singles play, including 8-4 in the No. 1 position in the lineup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.