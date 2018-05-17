IMCA Mod Madness is tonight
IMCA Mod Madness returns to the Davenport Speedway on Friday night with the top IMCA Modified drivers in the area racing for a $2,000 first prize in the 50-lap main event.
Darin Duffy of Urbana, Iowa, is the defending champion and the only two-time winner of the event.
Also racing will be IMCA Late Models, Street Stocks and IMCA SportMods.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for students and seniors with children younger than 12 admitted free. Pit passes are $30. Hot laps start at 5:45 p.m. with racing to follow.
O’Brien shares league MVP award
Former Moline High School baseball player Cacey O’Brien was named the co-MVP of the Arrowhead Conference.
O’Brien, a freshman at Carl Sandburg College, shared the MVP award with outfielder Chris Liggett of fellow league champion Black Hawk. Other Sandburg players on the all-conference team included catcher Tyler Womack, also of Moline.
