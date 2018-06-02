Local golf
Velie Cup
at Davenport Country Club
Round 1
Team results -- 1. Geneva Golf and Country Club 348, 2. Short Hills Country Club 355, 3. Pinnacle Country Club 361, 4. Crow Valley Golf Club 362, 5. Davenport Country Club 366, 6. Oakwood Country Club 370
Individual results -- 1. Tim Smith/Tim Flanagan (Davenport) 66, T2. Dave Schurke/Peter Hutton (Geneva) 68, T2. Bryan Lemkau/Adam Hutton (Geneva) 68, T2. Marshal Lamb/Chad Kelley (Davenport) 68, T5. Brad Gossett/Greg Rios (Geneva) 69, T5. Alex Sierra/Jason Cousineau (Pinnacle) 69, T7. Aaron Willie/Jody Peterson (Geneva) 70, T7. Tyler Bussert/Anthony Ruthey (Oakwood) 70, T7. Todd Lohman/Clay Lee (Short Hills) 70, T7. Ben Hanson/Andy Sirois (Short Hills) 70, T11. Robbie Hudnall/Matt Sanders (Pinnacle) 71, T11. Justin Wykle/Ryan VanDerostyne (Pinnacle) 71, T11. Ben Gillen/Brent Haydon (Short Hills) 71, T14. Brad Muller/Mitch Heckenkamp (Oakwood) 72, T14. Adam Seitz/Paul Rouse (Crow Valley) 72, T14. Dave Waugh/Tim Flaherty (Short Hills) 72, T14. Dave Martin/Peter Strothkamp (Crow Valley) 72, T14. Dave Holmes/Sam Wilcox (Short Hills) 72, T14. Ryder Houck/Bruce Sandry (Crow Valley) 72, T20. Tim Peters/Bob Howard (Geneva) 73, T20. Eric Spurgetis/Rob Knox (Oakwood) 73, T20. Tom Goebel/Paul Rumler (Crow Valley) 73, T20. Tom Bracke/Ron Wastyn (Crow Valley) 73, T20. Adam White/Mike Long (Short Hills) 73, 25. Chris Kingma/Mike Boehm (Crow Valley) 74, T26. George Qian/David Nichols (Davenport) 75, T26. Michael VanAcker/Andrew Ledford (Pinnacle) 75, T26. Kyle Smith/Greg Lupton (Pinnacle) 75, 29. Dan Hoskins/Steve Hayes (Oakwood) 76, T30. Joe Irwin/Dave Stone (Pinnacle) 77, T32. Alan Tillman/Nathan Tillman (Davenport) 78, T32. Craig Cordt/Cory Debuhr (Davenport) 78, T32. Jeff Williams/Bryan Purdy (Oakwood) 78, 35. Mike Vandeheede/Kent Knickelbein (Oakwood) 80, 36. Matt Spay/Jordan Spay (Davenport) 81
Hole in one
Tim Flanagan, Bettendorf — Davenport Country Club, No. 17, 158 yards, 7 iron. Witnesses: John DeDoncker, Tim Smith, Nick Stripling
