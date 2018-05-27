2018 Quad-City Amateur
at Emeis Golf Course
Championship flight, final round
1. Dylan Daxon 70-70-60--209; 2. Matt Schlueter 70-68-76--214; 3. Bryan Lemkau 70-72-74--216; 4. Ben Peters 74-72-73--219; 5. Tyler Bussert 75-74-33--222; 6. Dillon Cooney 73-79-71--223; 7. Jamie Hallstrom 80-70-74--224; T8. Ryan VanDeRostyne 77-73-75--225; T8. Toby Kurtis 74-74-77--225; 10. Joe Demory 83-72-71--226; 11. Brad Hadley 75-75-77--227; T12. Brent Haydon 77-77-74--228; T12. Sam Herrmann 79-73-76--228; T12. Chad Coppinger 78-72-78--228; T12. Dave Schurk 77-77-74--228; T16. Kyle Yerington 78-77-74--229; T16. Callen Smith 75-78-76--229; T18. Andy Sirois 79-74-77--230; T18. Noah Hogue 75-79-76--230; 20. Cody Flatt 76-75-81--232; 21. William Mosenfelder 78-77-80--235
Championship A flight, final round
1. Josh Nelson 78-79-72--229; 2. Aaron Willie 77-79-74--230; T3. Greg Rios 78-82-73--233; T3. Tony Parkhurst 77-79-77--233; 5. Ben Hanser 81-78-75--234; T6. Anthony Ruthey 82-74-79--235; T6. Adam Talbot 82-77-76--235; 8. Brad Stuart 76-82-78--236; T9. Dan McFate 79-80-81--240; T9. Dennis Bell 78-78-84--240; 11. Bob McCloskey 80-85-78--243; T12. Jakob Kirman 83-78-83--244; T12. Joe Ibarra 80-82-82--244; T14. Peter Lucke 85-76-84--245; T14. Sean Cary 86-81-78--245; 16. Zach Sharp 85-80-82--247; 17. Dale Cary 80-85-84--249; 18. Hunhui Oh 89-83-80--252; 19. Matt Kramer 88-84-89--261; 20. Jarrod Krug 90-85-91--266; 21. Jason Henley 95-93-92--280; 22. Joshua Wisong 104-93-94--291
Senior championship flight, final round
1. Mark Drenth 75-75--150; T2. Bob Moeller 74-78--152; T2. John Peters 75-77--152; 4. Tim Flaherty 79-76--155; 5. Mike Long 76-80--156; 6. Jody Peterson 8-77--157; 7. Jeff Tucker 80-79--169; 8. Pieter Hanson 78-82--160
Senior A flight, final round
1. Tim Buckwalter 81-78--159; 2. Kirk Trede 85-81--166; 3. Andy Baker 85-84--169; 4. John Oliver 89-81--170; T5. Kyle Coopman 85-87--172; T5. Tom Swanwick 86-86--172; 7. Brian Morel 87-87--174; 8. Bruce Simmons 94-92--186
Super senior flight, final round
1. Reed Swenson 81-78--159; 2. Pat Stopulos 77-83--160; 3. Alan Blackwood 88-79--167; 4. John Brooke 89-83--172; 5. Ron Rode 88-93--181
Men's flight, final round
1. Craig Beert 83-75--158; 2. Kenny Peters 83-77--160; 3. Shawn Gordon 72-89--161; 4. Mike Allen 82-84--166; 5. Griffin Steer 85-82--167; 6. Joshua Johnson 92-82--174; T7. Terry Beert 90-88--178; T7. Jason Smith 92-86--178; T9. Steve Danielsen 87-94--181; T9. Eric Stogdell 89-92--181; 11. Jason Scott 94-92--186; 12. Randy Allen 101-98--199; 13. Brian Pope 104-99--203
Women's flight, final round
1. McKenzie O'Brien 79-89--168; 2. Georgia Blevins 91-94--185
