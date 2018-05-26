2018 Quad City Amateur
at Emeis Golf Course
Championship flight, Round 2
1. Matt Schlueter, 70-68--138; 2. Dylan Daxon, 70-70--140; 3. Bryan Lemkau, 70-72--142; 4. Ben Peters, 74-72--146; 5. Toby Kurtis, 74-74--148; 6. Tyler Bussert, 75-74--149; T7. Chad Coppinger, 78-72--150; T7. Brad Hadley, 75-75--150; T7. Jamie Hallstrom, 80-70--150; T7. Ryan VanDeRostyne, 77-73--150; 11. Cody Flatt, 76-75--151; T12. Dillon Cooney, 73-79--152; T12. Sam Herrmann, 79-73--152; T14. Andy Sirois, 79-74--153; T14. Callen Smith, 75-78--153; T16.Dave Schurke, 77-77--154; T16. Noah Hogue, 75-79--154; T16. Brent Haydon, 77-77--154; T19. William Mosenfelder, 78-77--155; T19. Joe Demory, 83-72--155; T19. Kyle Yerington, 78-77--155; T22. Anthony Ruthey, 82-74--156; T22. Dennis Bell, 78-78--156; T22. Tony Parkhurst, 77-79--156; T22. Aaron Willie, 77-79--156; 26. Josh Nelson, 78-79--157; 27. Brad Stuart, 76-82--158; T28. Adam Talbot, 82-77--159; T28. Ben Hanser, 81-78--159; T28. Dan McFate, 79-80--159; 31. Greg Rios, 78-82--160; T32. Jakob Kirman, 83-78--161; T32. Peter Lucke, 85-76--161; 34. Joe Ibarra, 80-82--162; T35. Bob McCloskey, 80-85--165; T35. Dale Cary, 80-85--165; T35. Zach Sharp, 85-80--165; 38. Sean Cary, 86-81—167; T39. Hunhui Oh, 89-83--172; T39. Matt Kramer, 88-84--172; 41. Jarrod Krug, 90-85--175; 42. Jason Henley, 95-93--188; 43. Joshua Wisong, 104-93--197
Senior Championship flight, Round 1
1. Bob Moeller, 74; T2. Mark Drenth, 75; T2. John Peters, 75; 4. Mike Long, 76; 5. Pieter Hanson, 78
Men's flight, Round 1
1. Shawn Gordon, 72; 2. Eric Stogdell, 73; 3. Mike Allen, 82; T4. Kenny Peters, 83; T4. Craig Beert, 83
Women's flight, Round 1
1. McKenzie O'Brien 79, 2. Georgia Blevins 91
Super Senior flight, Round 1
1. Pat Stopulos, 77; 2. Reed Swenson, 81; T3. Alan Blackwood, 88; T3. Ron Rode, 88; 5. John Brooke, 89
