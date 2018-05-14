Holes in one

Dave Moriarty. Geneseo — Byron Hills, No. 2, 133 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Matt Escoto, Nick Broline

Double eagle

Don Andersen, Davenport — Byron Hills, No. 4, 484 yards, driver/5-wood. Witnesses: J.D. Rios, Brad Oates, Scott Wolf

