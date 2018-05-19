Holes in one

Dan Salmonson, Moline — Arsenal Golf Club, No. 17, 140 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Brad Millage, Chris Tiemier, Leo VanOpdorp, Mike Hunter.

Ed Timper, Bettendorf — Indian Bluff, No. 18, 127 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Steve Hansen, Gus Ploen, Jim Strayer.

Brian Costello, Park View — Indian Bluff, No. 18, 127 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Alex Lewis, Dan Santry, Jim Hoptkon. 

