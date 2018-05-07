Quad City Speedway
Sunday's late results
Late Model
Feature: 1. Justin Kay, 2. Jeremiah Hurst, 3. Joe Zrostlik, 4. Ryan Dolan, 5. Nick Marolf, 6. Todd Cooney, 7. Curt Martin, 8. Chad Holladay, 9. Sam Halstead, 10. Gary Webb, 11. Tim Simpson, 12. Eric Sanders, 13. Chad Coyne, 14. David Norton, 15. Matt Ryan, 16. Rob Toland, 17. Terry Neal, 18. Rob Moss, 19. Andy Nezworski, 20. Ryan Clayes, 21. Ray Guss, Jr., 22. Darrell DeFrance, 23. Cayden Carter, 24. Shawn Mulvany 25. Chuck Hanna.
Heat 1: 1. Curt Martin, 2. Ray Guss, Jr., 3. Terry Neal, 4. Chuck Hanna, 5. Rob Toland.
Heat 2: 1. Nick Marolf, 2. Matt Ryan, 3. Todd Cooley, 4. Rob Moss, 5. Tim Simpson.
Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter, 2. Jeremiah Hurst, 3. Andy Nezworski, 4. Chad Holladay, 5. Darrell DeFrance.
Modifieds
Feature: 1. Eric Barnes, 2. Brandon Durbin, 3. Milo Veloz, 4. Rob Toland, 5. Craig Crawford, 6. Todd Malmstrom, 7. Chris Lawrence, 8. Mark VerVynck, 9. TJ Patz, 10. Casey Franks, 11. Doug Crampton, 12. Jason Pershy, 13. Greg Durbin, 14. Richard Vela.
Heat 1:1. Milo Veloz, 2. Mark VerVynck, 3. Doug Crampton, 4. Rob Toland, 5. Craig Crawford.
Heat 2: 1. Eric Barnes, 2. Brandon Durbin, 3. Todd Malmstrom, 4. Jason Pershy, 5. Chris Lawrence.
Sport Mods
Feature: 1. Justin Veloz, 2. Jarred Waterman, 3. Brandon Setser, 4. Dustin Schram, 5. Gage Neal, 6. Phil Anderson, 7. Chance Huston, 8. Andrew Burk, 9. Trey Grimm, 10. Randy Lamar, 11. Mitchell Strayer, 12. Jacob Colpey, 13. Steven Spiker, 14. Zach Huston. 15. Doug Burkhead, 16. Dawson Edwards.
Heat 1: 1. Justin Veloz, 2. Brandon Setser, 3. Gage Neal, 4. Andrew Burk, 5. Doug Burkhead.
Heat 2: 1. Dustin Schram, 2. Jarred Waterman, 3. Mitchell Strayer, 4. Chance Huston, 5. Steven Spiker.
4 Cylinders
Feature: 1. Dustin Forbes, 2. Rob Harding, Jr., 3. Cody Brewster, 4. Trevor Carpenter, 5. Josh Lane, 6. Eric Stogdell, 7. Chris Kissell, 8. Brenda Forbes, 9. Lisa Benningfield, 10. Dustin Frymoyer, 11. Dustin Begyn, 12. Cody Proehl, 13. Todd Guyton, 14. Ken Stogdell. DNS Dan Dillon, Andrew Francis.
Heat 1: 1. Eric Stogdell, 2. Josh Lane, 3. Dustin Forbes. 4. Cody Brewster, 5. Rob Harding, Jr.
Heat 2: 1. Dustin Begyn, 2. Rob Harding, Jr., 3. Lisa Benningfield, 4. Trevor Carpenter, 5. Chris Kissell.
Mod Lites
Feature: 1. Guy Morse, 2. Jon Padilla, 3. Clint Morehouse, 4. Brian Tipps, 5. Michael Dominguez, 6. Ted Anderson, 7. Jason Massengarb, DNS Alex Pappas.
Heat: 1. Jon Padilla, 2. Jason Massengarb, 3. Guy Morse, 4. Clint Morehouse, 5. Brian Tipps.
