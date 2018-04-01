City Hall:The Bettendorf City Council will discuss and vote on a plan to build a Kwik Star convenience store and gas station on Devils Glen Road at Belmont Road. The discussion will be Monday, during the Committee of the Whole meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf. The vote will be during the regular session, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, also in City Hall.
The Davenport City Council Committee of the Whole meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at 226 W. 4th St.
Among the items on the agenda is a resolution approving a contract with Langman Construction in the amount of $1,490,787 for the East Locust Street improvement project. The committee agenda does not indicate which portions of East Locust Street will be reconstructed, but it does indicate road surface replacement, along with storm and sanitary sewers.
Courts: Willie Frank Minor, 29, of Davenport, has a status hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. He is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 6 shooting death of Jon William Keener, 52, in East Moline. Previously, his attorney, Andrew Larson, filed a motion to evaluate him regarding his competency to stand trial.
If Minor is found fit for trial, the case could proceed to a preliminary hearing.
Untril Donnell Overstreet Sr., 41, of Davenport, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Scott County District Court on charges of controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug tax stamp, assault on persons engaged in certain occupations, and interference with official acts. On Feb. 24, 2017, Davenport police pulled over a vehicle Overstreet was riding in and asked him to step out of the vehicle when they saw loose marijuana on the dashboard in front of him. When officers were patting him down, he turned and swung both his arms at one of the officers and took off on foot. Several seconds later, officers deployed the stun gun, and Overstreet fell face down onto the pavement. He continued to resist as officers tried to handcuff him.
Aracely Schutters, 45, of Bettendorf, will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday in Scott County District Court on one count of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, an aggravated misdemeanor. Prosecutors say Schutters had inappropriate contact with a client at her Schutters’ home in December.
Schools: Bettendorf Community School District will hold a public hearing on its 2018-19 budget. The $78.3 million spending plan would require a levy rate of $13.96/$1,000 of assessed value. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the Administration Center, 3311 18th St., Bettendorf.
Sports: The Quad-Cities River Bandits will open its season at home Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Among the players assigned to the Bandits’ roster is former University of Iowa first baseman Jake Adams.
The Quad-City Mallards will play their final game of the regular season Saturday night at home against Cincinnati.
This year’s three inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame will be revealed in the Sunday edition of the Quad-City Times. The inductees will be honored at the 37th annual Salute to Sports on May 7.
The high school outdoor track season gets into full swing this week with the Deac Ryan Relays and North Scott and the Davenport Ladies Classic on Tuesday, the Ira Dunsworth Relays at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday, the Pleasant Valley Spartan Invitational on Friday and the Kiwanis Invitational at East Moline and the Assumption Coed Invitational at Augustana on Saturday.
Big Story: Serious budget deficits are raising state-level concerns about the Bettendorf-based Area Education Association, or AEA. The Mississippi Bend AEA has been ordered by the state to get its budget in order. Columnist Barb Ickes brings us the back story on what happened to the money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.