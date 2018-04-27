City Hall: The Davenport Fire Department is hosting an open house for its three semifinalists for the vacant fire chief’s position.
The public is invited to Central Fire Station, 331 Scott St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Throughout the day, the finalists will meet with members of the city council, fire department staff and others in the city.
Out of a field of 27 candidates, the three semifinalists are:
Michael Carlsten District Chief, Davenport, Iowa Fire
Donald Kaderabek Deputy Chief, Bloomingdale, Illinois Fire
R. Vance Swisher Deputy Fire Chief of Operations/Deputy Emergency Management Director, Rochester, Minnesota Fire
Courts: Kristianna Y. Granada, 26, of East Moline, will be sentenced at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Rock Island County Justice Center. She pleaded guilty March 12 to one count of reckless homicide in the death of Robert Moldenhauer, widely known as “Can Man,” after prosecutors say she struck him with her van in December 2016.
Sports: The Mississippi Athletic Conference will hold its conference track meets on Thursday with the boys' event being contested at Pleasant Valley and the girls' at Bettendorf.
The finalists for the Quad-City Times high school athletes and teams of the year will be unveiled in Sunday's paper in advance of the 37th annual Salute to Sports on May 7.
Big Story: A popular Moline park has seen hard times and a several-years closure. But the history-rich Sylvan Island is making a comeback, again. A desperately needed foot-bridge replacement closed Sylvan Island to most visitors, but it has reopened. Reporter Jack Cullen has since visited the outdoor recreation destination numerous times.
The island's past and its future are the focus of Sunday's Big Story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.