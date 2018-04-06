City Hall: The Davenport City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at 226 W. 4th St.
Among the items on the consent agenda is approval of a contract for the East Locust Street Improvement Project from Langman Construction, Inc. in the amount of $1,490,787.43.
It includes removal and replacement of asphalt overlay from Kenwood Avenue to Eastmere Drive. Affected side streets will be closed.
A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction of Locust Street is to be maintained at all times.
Work is to begin in May and wrap up in September.
School Board: The Pleasant Valley School Board is to meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Belmont Administration Center.
A public hearing is on the agenda prior to the board taking action on the 2018-19 budget and taxes. A presentation will be held prior to the public hearing, followed by a motion to consider adopting the district's financial plan.
Courts: Michael Loren Ross, 43, a former Davenport elementary school teacher, will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, on a charge of receiving and distributing child pornography.
Sports: One of the biggest games of the high school girls soccer season takes place Tuesday in Eldridge when North Scott, ranked No. 3 in Iowa Class 2A, hosts Davenport Assumption, the No. 1-rated team in Class 1A.
The 83rd annual Jesse Day Relays, featuring competition in both boys and girls track and field, will be held Thursday at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
The first of three in-depth profiles of this year’s Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame inductees will appear in Sunday’s Times. Former Bettendorf wrestling coach Franc Freeman will be featured with Adam Lingner and Jenni Fitzgerald profiled on ensuing Sundays.
Big Story: So-called 'gamers' are taking the sports world by storm. Esports are gaining credibility, attention and big money as colleges, high schools and the internet launch online games into organized sports. Don Doxsie has all the details in Sunday's Big Story.
