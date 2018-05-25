Sports: The annual Kwik Star Criterium, one of the longest running bicycle racing events in the Midwest, will take place in Davenport’s East Village today. Races get under way at 9 a.m. with the women’s pro race starting at 2:15 p.m. and the men’s pro race scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference summer sports season begins this week. The first round of conference softball games are Tuesday with the baseball season starting Thursday. In other high school action, the Iowa boys state soccer tournament and the Illinois Class 1A and 2A softball and baseball tournaments are this weekend.
Courts: James M. Bailey Jr., 18, and Joseph R. Howard-Rogers Jr., 17, both of Davenport, will be sentenced at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in Scott County District Court in connection with the May 2017 shooting death of Akeim Hill, 17.
In April, Bailey pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and Howard-rogers pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Hill’s death. They both initially were charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Big Story: For a summer road-trip series, Quad-City Tmes reporters are visiting locales on the east "coast" of Iowa. On Sunday, Jennifer DeWitt reports on what she found on a drivable distance from home.
City Hall/School Board: Most public bodies do not have meetings during the fifth week of the month.
