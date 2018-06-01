City Hall:
School board: The Davenport School Board Committee of the Whole will discuss school-closing options and bell times. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Jim Hester Board Room at the Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St.
Sports: Assumption, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine all will play today for berths in the Iowa girls soccer state tournament, which begins Thursday in Des Moines. Two of the top softball teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference also meet today when PV plays at Assumption.
Big Story: A stretch of railroad in Davenport is getting more use as rail cars travel to and from the Village of East Davenport and the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center. The increased traffic is getting attention for its disruption in traffic flow in busy areas, and is the subject of Sunday's Big Story.
