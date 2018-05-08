Clinton 13, West Michigan 1: The LumberKings erupted for all 13 runs in the middle innings Tuesday night to clobber West Michigan on the road.
Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello and Dimas Ojeda each had three hits for Clinton. Ojeda smacked two doubles and drove in two runs and Nick Thurman had a triple and knocked in three for the LumberKings (17-11).
Raymond Kerr and Clay Chandler combined on a five-hitter for Clinton. It was Kerr's first win of the season.
The teams continue the series today.
