LumberKings' opener snowed out

The season opener for the Clinton LumberKings was snowed out Thursday.

The LumberKings will face the Kane County Cougars in a doubleheader today. Game 1 will start at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The LumberKings then return to Clinton for their Saturday home opener.

