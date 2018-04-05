LumberKings' opener snowed out
The season opener for the Clinton LumberKings was snowed out Thursday.
The LumberKings will face the Kane County Cougars in a doubleheader today. Game 1 will start at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
The LumberKings then return to Clinton for their Saturday home opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.