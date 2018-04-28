LumberKings rally for win
The Clinton LumberKings must have been glad to see Xavier Altamirano removed from the game Saturday.
The Beloit Snappers' starter held the LumberKings to just one run on four hits over six innings. Clinton fared much better against the Beloit bullpen, scoring seven runs in the last three innings to turn a 6-1 deficit into an 8-6 victory.
The big blow came in the seventh as Clinton's offense used four hits, including a two-run homer by Greifer Andrade and run-scoring doubles by Ryan Costello and Ariel Sandoval, and two walks to tie the game.
Costello and Andrade struck again the next inning, as their RBI doubles provided the winning margin.
Winning pitcher Chris Castellanos (2-0) was part of a stellar outing for the LumberKings bullpen as a trio of pitchers allowed just two hits and no runs in 6 1/3 innings.
