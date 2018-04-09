CLINTON — The bottom three hitters in the Wisconsin batting order combined for nine hits and seven runs batted in as the Timber Rattlers rolled to a 10-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Monday night.

No. 7 batter Jay Feliciano had four hits and scored four runs while No. 8 hitter Payton Henry also had three hits while driving in three runs.

Feliciano had a two-run double in a four-run second inning and Henry added a two-run home run in the three-run fourth.

Ariel Sandoval provided much of Clinton’s offense, doubling in a run in the first inning and clubbing a two-run homer in the seventh.

