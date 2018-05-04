Quad-Cities 8, Lansing 7

Quad-Cities
abrhbiLansingabrhbi
Bohanek 2b5000Young cf5020
Arauz ss4222Vicuna ss5121
Papierski c4121Clemens 1b3221
De La Cruz rf5021Smith 3b5130
Adams 1b5110Williams dh5011
Tovalin dh3221Noda rf5000
Almonte cf5011Hernandez c4000
Shaver 3b4131Lundquist ph1000
Julks lf4111Taylor 2b4121
     Obeso lf2
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals398

14

8Totals397135
Quad-Cities 413000000--8141
Lansing 101120020--7130

E -- Shaver (3); Walker. DP -- Quad Cities 0; Lansing 1. SB -- Smith (7), Taylor (11), Obeso (3). LOB -- Quad-Cities 8; Lansing 9. 2B -- Tovalin (5), Julks (5), Shaver (2); Smith (13), Taylor (5), Williams (8), Vicuna (4). HR -- Arauz (3), Papierski (1); Clemens (7), Obeso (1), Taylor (2). 

Quad-Cities
iphrerbbso
Cristian Javier4.063315
Cole Watts 0.022010
Luis Garcia (W, 1-1)3.25224
Tanner Duncan (S, 3)1.1
Lansing      
Colton Laws (L, 0-2)2.085511
Brody Rodning2.033313
Maximo Castillo5.030013
       
       
       
       
       

 WP -- Rodning. HBP -- Tovalin (by Rodning). U -- Taylor Payne, Tanner Moore. T -- 3:39. A -- 8,556

Dayton 8, Clinton 7

Dayton;003;400;010;--;8;12;0

Clinton;000;000;610;--;7;10;0

Adrian Rodriguez, Connor Ryan (7), Cory Thompson (7), John Ghyzel (9) and Hendrik Clementina. Oliver Jaskie, Kyle Wilcox (5), Collin Kober (7), Scott Boches (9) and Nick Thurman. WP -- Adrian Rodriguez 1-0. LP -- Oliver Jaskie (1-1). Save -- John Ghyzel (5). Two or more hits -- Dayton, Hendrik Clementina, Jeter Downs, Narciso Crook, Michael Beltre; Clinton, Johnny Adams 3, Dimas Ojeda, Greifer Andrade. 2B -- Dayton, Stuart Fairchild, Montrell Marshall; Clinton, Dimas Ojeda, Greifer Andrade. 3B -- Dayton, Michael Beltre. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBI -- Dayton, Narciso Crook 3, Hendrik Clementina 3, Michael Beltre 2; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Greifer Andrade 2, Dimas Ojeda, Nick Thurman

Records: Dayton 14-11, Clinton 14-10  



