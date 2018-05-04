Quad-Cities 8, Lansing 7
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lansing
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bohanek 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Young cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Arauz ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Vicuna ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Papierski c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Clemens 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|De La Cruz rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Smith 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Williams dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tovalin dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Noda rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Almonte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lundquist ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Julks lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Obeso lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|8
14
|8
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|5
|Quad-Cities
|413
|000
|000
|--
|8
|14
|1
|Lansing
|101
|120
|020
|--
|7
|13
|0
E -- Shaver (3); Walker. DP -- Quad Cities 0; Lansing 1. SB -- Smith (7), Taylor (11), Obeso (3). LOB -- Quad-Cities 8; Lansing 9. 2B -- Tovalin (5), Julks (5), Shaver (2); Smith (13), Taylor (5), Williams (8), Vicuna (4). HR -- Arauz (3), Papierski (1); Clemens (7), Obeso (1), Taylor (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Cristian Javier
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Cole Watts
|0.0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Luis Garcia (W, 1-1)
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Tanner Duncan (S, 3)
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lansing
|Colton Laws (L, 0-2)
|2.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Brody Rodning
|2.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Maximo Castillo
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP -- Rodning. HBP -- Tovalin (by Rodning). U -- Taylor Payne, Tanner Moore. T -- 3:39. A -- 8,556
Dayton 8, Clinton 7
Dayton;003;400;010;--;8;12;0
Clinton;000;000;610;--;7;10;0
Adrian Rodriguez, Connor Ryan (7), Cory Thompson (7), John Ghyzel (9) and Hendrik Clementina. Oliver Jaskie, Kyle Wilcox (5), Collin Kober (7), Scott Boches (9) and Nick Thurman. WP -- Adrian Rodriguez 1-0. LP -- Oliver Jaskie (1-1). Save -- John Ghyzel (5). Two or more hits -- Dayton, Hendrik Clementina, Jeter Downs, Narciso Crook, Michael Beltre; Clinton, Johnny Adams 3, Dimas Ojeda, Greifer Andrade. 2B -- Dayton, Stuart Fairchild, Montrell Marshall; Clinton, Dimas Ojeda, Greifer Andrade. 3B -- Dayton, Michael Beltre. HR -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. RBI -- Dayton, Narciso Crook 3, Hendrik Clementina 3, Michael Beltre 2; Clinton, Ariel Sandoval 3, Greifer Andrade 2, Dimas Ojeda, Nick Thurman
Records: Dayton 14-11, Clinton 14-10
